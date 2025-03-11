Southwest No Longer Offering Free Checked Bags for Select Travelers

Southwest Airlines is updating its baggage policy, introducing new charges for some travelers while maintaining free checked bag benefits for select customers.

Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred Members and Customers traveling on Business Select fares will continue to receive two free checked bags. A-List Members and other select customers will still be eligible for one free checked bag. Additionally, Southwest will credit one checked bag for Rapid Rewards Credit Cardmembers.

Customers who do not qualify under these categories will now be charged for their first and second checked bags. Standard weight and size limitations will continue to apply.

The changes will apply to flights booked on or after May 28, 2025.

The airline has long promoted its “Bags Fly Free” policy, distinguishing itself from competitors that charge for checked luggage. While this update introduces fees for some passengers, Southwest maintains that it remains committed to offering competitive value for travelers.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future Customer needs, attract new Customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our Shareholders expect,” said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, & Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines. “We will do all this while remaining focused on what’s made us strong—our People and the authentic, friendly, and award-winning Customer Service only they can provide.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email