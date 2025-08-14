Southwest Expands Service at BNA with Connections Across U.S., Latin America

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) is thrilled to announce a significant expansion by its airline partner, Southwest Airlines®. Beginning March 2026, Southwest will launch service to five new destinations from BNA, including two international routes, further enhancing connectivity for Middle Tennessee travelers.

Beginning March 7, 2026, Southwest will offer Saturday-only flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO). These additions expand the airline’s existing international offerings from BNA, providing more options for leisure travel to Latin America and the Caribbean. Domestic service will begin March 6 and includes twice-daily flights to Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS) and Little Rock, Arkansas (LIT), as well as Saturday-only service to Montrose, Colorado (MTJ), a seasonal ski destination.

“We’re greatly appreciative of Southwest Airlines’ continued partnership and investment in Nashville,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). “The addition of international service to Montego Bay and San Jose reflects the growing demand for global connectivity and reinforces our role as a world-class airport serving Middle Tennessee. We’re also excited to strengthen in-state access with new nonstop service to Knoxville, complementing our existing Memphis route and bringing Tennessee’s communities closer together and supporting economic growth across the state.”

Southwest also extended its schedule for the period of March 5 through April 6 and increased frequencies to several existing destinations. Highlights include:

Cancun, Mexico (CUN) – Operating nine times weekly

Birmingham, Ala. (BHM)

Cincinnati, Ohio (CVG)

Indianapolis, Ind. (IND)

Memphis, Tenn. (MEM)

Louisville, Ky. (SDF)

Oklahoma City, Okla. (OKC)

Tulsa, Okla. (TUL)

With the additions, Southwest will operate 190 peak-day departures from Nashville — the highest in the airline’s history at the airport.

For booking and additional information, visit https://www.southwest.com/

