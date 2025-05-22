Southwest Airlines to Require Portable Chargers Be Kept in Sight During Flights

Starting May 28, Southwest Airlines will require passengers to keep portable chargers visible while using them during flights. The change comes amid growing concerns over lithium-ion battery fires. Passengers can still store the chargers in carry-on bags when not in use.

The airline says the rule will help flight crews respond quickly if a battery overheats or catches fire.

Other airlines, especially in Asia, have already adopted similar or stricter rules. After a major fire on a Korean plane in January, several carriers banned power banks from overhead bins or required them to be packed safely in plastic or taped. Some, like Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways, now ban using power banks altogether during flights.

Battery fires on planes are still rare, but the number of incidents is rising. The FAA reported 89 incidents in 2023 and 19 more so far this year. Most involve everyday items like e-cigarettes, phones, or portable chargers. Research shows e-cigarettes cause the most problems, followed by power banks.

Experts say the key is keeping these devices where they can be seen. If a battery starts overheating or smoking, quick action can prevent serious damage. The FAA also recommends keeping phones and other rechargeable devices within reach and notifying the crew immediately if something seems wrong.

Many passengers may not be aware of the risks. A recent survey found nearly one-third carried portable chargers on flights last year, and over a quarter admitted to putting them—or vaping devices—in checked bags, which is against federal rules.

Safety experts say that better education and clear policies, like Southwest’s new rule, can help reduce the risk without causing unnecessary conflict on board.

