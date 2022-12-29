Southwest Airlines States They Will Return to Normal Operations by Friday

The Southwest Airlines delays and changes continue this week causing travelers more headaches getting home or to their holiday destinations.

On Thursday, Southwest released a statement which says by Friday, December 30th they plan to return to normal operations with little disruptions.

Stating, “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy. We know even our deepest apologies – to our Customers, to our Employees, and to all affected through this disruption – only go so far.”

Customers are asked to submit refund and reimbursement requests for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation; as well as to connect Customers to their baggage on a newly created page for Southwest travel disruptions, find it here.

Nashville International Airport has not commented on the flight delays or changes at the airport. But on Wednesday, Nashville International Airport issued a statement regarding an incident at a Southwest gate that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Stating, “The Department of Public Safety at Nashville International Airport works to ensure the safety of all passengers throughout the airport. Unfortunately, the recent winter weather disruptions have brought operational challenges to airlines and airports across the country leading to flight delays and cancellations. With the high number of flights impacted at BNA on Sunday evening, travelers were asked to visit the pre-security ticketing counters for help to rebook flights. Southwest Airlines personnel contacted the Airport Communications Center asking that a police officer be dispatched to C Concourse, Gate C-7-9 to escort a passengers to the pre-security ticketing counters. We understand and appreciate the frustrations travelers may have, and we are working to provide the best passenger experience for all.

Comments on Facebook have been turned off. A video of a passenger encounter was shared to social media regarding the incident.

Watch the passenger’s experience below.