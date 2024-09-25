Southwest Airlines Expands Air Service at Nashville International Airport

Southwest Airlines has announced its extended flight schedule through June 4, 2025. With this new extended schedule, travelers will experience the airline’s continued investment at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) with a myriad of new destinations.

“The announcement of Southwest’s extended schedule continues to strengthen their commitment to the region,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “Whether you are headed up north to visit the capital of New York or out west for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, there is a nonstop option from BNA.”

Following the May 1 opening of Southwest’s new flight crew base in Nashville, the airline will increase its service with additional frequencies and new routes, including for the first time intra-state service.

Beginning April 8, 2025, service will commence between Nashville and the following cities:

Albuquerque, N.M.

Albany, N.Y.

Jackson, Miss.

Memphis, Tenn.

Providence, R.I.

Tulsa, Okla.

The new flights will boost Southwest’s scheduled presence in Nashville to an all-time high of 174 Sunday departures in April and May 2025.

To read more about Southwest Airlines Extended Flight Schedule – view here.

