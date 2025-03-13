Southern Living Names Two Middle Tennessee Cities as The South’s Best Cities for 2025

Southern Living recently released their list of “The South’s Best Cities of 2025”.

The list highlights 20 reader-voted cities across the south. The online survey was conducted by a third party asking Southern Living Consumers to rate their favorite places across the South. The survey received 100,000 respondents.

Out of the 20 cities on the list, two Middle Tennessee cities made the list. Nashville is listed at number five, followed by Franklin at number 14.

In writing about Nashville, Southern Living said, “Over the years, Music City has become much more than its moniker. Of course, nothing compares to a concert at The Opry and Broadway is still rockin’ late into the night, but that’s just one side of this booming city. Nashville’s food scene has gained national attention, its neighborhoods beyond downtown (like East Nashville) are vibrant and worth exploring, and if you’re into sports, you can choose from football, soccer, hockey, and baseball.”

When witing about Franklin, Southern Living stated, “Once considered a country getaway from Nashville, Franklin has fully come into its own as a city, while still holding onto its small-town appeal. The heart of Franklin is the walkable main drag in the downtown historic district, which is filled with small businesses, restaurants, and a beautifully restored vintage theater. This area is especially beautiful and festive in the fall, but there’s never a bad time to visit.”

Other Southern cities to make the list include New Orleans, Charleston, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Wilmington and more.

Read the complete list here.

