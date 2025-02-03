Southern Home & Garden Expo Returns This Weekend

The Southern Home & Garden Expo, presented by Wilson Bank & Trust, is returning this weekend! This year’s event will be held on Friday, February 7, from 4 – 8 p.m. and Saturday, February 8, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Expo Center, located at 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Get ready to be inspired with the latest trends in home improvement, innovative landscaping ideas, and expert advice to help you create the home of your dreams. With over 100 local vendors, you’ll have access to top professionals specializing in remodeling, outdoor living, décor, and more.

For more than 25 years, WBT has provided the annual Southern Home & Garden Expo for the Wilson County community. This is your chance to discover exclusive deals on products and services that you won’t find anywhere else!

Admission is completely fee, so bring your family and friends for a weekend full of incredible opportunities to enhance your home and garden.

