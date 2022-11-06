Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace

Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro.

Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how

the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings take guests back 2,000 years with characters dressed in historic costumes such as Roman soldiers, prisoners, tent makers, weavers, merchants in shops, census-takers, and more. There will also be live camels and other animals and not a hint of anything 21st Century!

“It’s been two years since we’ve been able to host the marketplace,” said Southeast Pastor Joe Vinson. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this 38th installment with our local community and out-of-town guests.”

Vinson notes in years past, the exhibit has drawn as much as 8,000 guests over the weekend from all across the United States.

There is no admission, and nothing is actually for sale. No reservations are required. Tour time averages about one hour, even at times of peak crowds. Experience-goers will be entertained with Christmas music from local school choirs, groups, individuals, and videos while waiting their turn in the sanctuary.

For more information, videos and pictures of Bethlehem Marketplace please visit our website at sebaptist.org/bethlehem-marketplace. For an interview, please contact pastor Joe Vinson at 615.896.0940×104 or [email protected]