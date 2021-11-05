Home Weather Source Weekend Kickoff Weather w/ Tabitha Bartoe- 11/5/21 Source Weekend Kickoff Weather w/ Tabitha Bartoe- 11/5/21 By Clark Shelton - November 5, 2021 Meteorologist Tabitha Bartoe talks weekend weather with Source Weekend Kickoff host Doug Kramer. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime Smyrna Man on TBI’s Most Wanted List Struck and Killed on I-840 News Pfizer COVID Vaccine for 5 – 11 Year Olds Approved, Vaccine Available at Many Health Departments Beginning November 4 Community City and County Police Force Feel Worker Shortage LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Recent Articles Source Weekend Kickoff Weather w/ Tabitha Bartoe- 11/5/21 November 5, 2021 Smyrna Man on TBI’s Most Wanted List Struck and Killed on... November 4, 2021 Pfizer COVID Vaccine for 5 – 11 Year Olds Approved, Vaccine... November 4, 2021 City and County Police Force Feel Worker Shortage November 4, 2021 LaVergne Middle Celebrates Opening of 61,000 Sq. Ft. Addition November 4, 2021