Home Weather Source Weekend Forecast – Black Friday and Shop Small Source Weekend Forecast – Black Friday and Shop Small By Clark Shelton - November 25, 2021 Meteorologist (in training) Tabitha Bartoe tells us what to expect for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday weather on this edition of Weekend Source with Doug Kramer. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Entertainment Weekend Source Kickoff- Black Friday and Places To See Entertainment Weekend Source Kickoff- Local Christmas Tree Farms News Traffic Safety Task Force Reminds Drivers to Slow Down This Thanksgiving LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ Recent Articles Weekend Source Kickoff- Black Friday and Places To See November 25, 2021 Weekend Source Kickoff- Local Christmas Tree Farms November 25, 2021 Source Weekend Forecast – Black Friday and Shop Small November 25, 2021 Traffic Safety Task Force Reminds Drivers to Slow Down This Thanksgiving November 25, 2021 10 Most Frequently Asked Questions at Butterball Hotline November 25, 2021