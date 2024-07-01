Sounds Win Against Jacksonville in Series Finale

Wow, what a barnburner in Jacksonville! The Nashville Sounds showed some serious grit, clawing their way back from behind to snatch a 7-6 victory from the jaws of defeat against the Jumbo Shrimp. This win was sweeter than a cold drink on a hot summer day, folks!

The Sounds brought out the big bats in the third, smashing not one, but TWO triples! That’s the third time this season they’ve pulled off that feat – talk about lightning striking thrice!

Now, here’s where it gets juicy. The Sounds were down and nearly out after the seventh, with a dismal 5-34 record when trailing that late. But Isaac Collins had other plans, crushing his 10th homer of the season in the eighth to turn the tide. Collins is giving Brewer Hicklen and his 13 dingers a run for their money!

Kevin Herget slammed the door shut, notching his second save of the season. This guy’s been lights out for Nashville, boasting a 4-0 record with a slick 3.08 ERA. He’s making batters look silly out there, racking up 31 Ks in just 26.1 innings!

And let’s not forget about Vinny Capra, who’s been hotter than a firecracker lately. He went yard and drove in two, capping off a series where he went an eye-popping 10-for-21. That’s the kind of heat that’ll melt the ice in your cooler!

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail [email protected].

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email