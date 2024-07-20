Sounds Welcome Charlotte for Six-Game Series at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds return from a short series at Norfolk and begin a six-game set against the Charlotte Knights, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, on Tuesday, July 23. A pair of giveaways, plus the first Sunday night game of the season, highlight the action-packed homestand.

Listed below are the festivities and promotions for the opening series.

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30 ($25 for humans; $5 for dog) plus taxes and fees. Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Wags and Walks Nashville. Limit one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picinic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Reversible Vihuelas Jersey Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health (first 1,000 fans).

Copa de la Diversión presented by Toyota and your Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers – Join us as the Sounds transform into las Vihuelas de Nashville to celebrate Nashville’s Hispanic and Latino communities. The Sounds will wear their teal-colored Vihuelas de Nashville jerseys. Fans can also meet and get autographs with Warlock, a Lucha Libre Star of the World Wrestling Organization, during the second inning.

Pregame music performance by DJ Julan G. under the guitar scoreboard (5:30-5:55).

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – The first 500 fans to the ballpark are invited to play Music Bingo throughout the game. All bingo boards will have a coupon redeemable for a small Pepsi fountain soda from the concession stand. Winning bingo boards can be turned into the Music Bingo prize table behind section 113 while supplies last. Prizes include tickets, merchandise and gift cards from local Nashville businesses. All fans will have the opportunity to round the bases postgame if the Sounds win.

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Thursday, July 25 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – The Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Friday, July 26 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Nashville Brewskis – Before they became Milwaukee Brewers, they were Nashville Brewskis. The Sounds will transform into the Brewskis, wearing powder blue jerseys and hats reminiscent of their Major League affiliate. Brewskis merchandise can be purchased in the Sounds Pro Shop in person or online.

Pregame U.S. Army Reenlistment Ceremony on field at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Charlotte – 6:35 p.m.

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Sounds Puzzle Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation (first 1,000 fans).

All Holidays Night – Join the Sounds in celebrating all of your favorite holidays throughout the game!

MTSU Scout Night – Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark. Scout Night sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special Scout Night patch and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All Scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field (meet under guitar scoreboard at 5:30 – parade begins at 5:45). Tickets for Scout Night can be purchased here.

Hit City Saturday – Fans can enjoy pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:15 – 5:45. The Sounds will also wear their Hit City jerseys on Saturdays throughout the season.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Charlotte – 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Carnival on the Concourse – The Shiners Nashville show comes to First Horizon Park with a pregame performance, face painting on the concourse and first pitch from Shiners Nashville creator and country music artist Chuck Wicks.

Sunday Family Fun Day with postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 5:10 – 5:30 on the third base concourse near section 107.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). Subject to availability; no phone orders.

