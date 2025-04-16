Sounds Triumph 6-3 Over Knights to Begin Road Trip

CHARLOTTE – The Nashville Sounds opened their road series with a 6-3 win against the Charlotte Knights Tuesday night at Truist Field. Deivi Garcia earned the victory, allowing just one earned run in five innings against his former team.

Offensively, Andruw Monasterio and Daz Cameron led Nashville with three hits each. The Sounds built an early lead with a three-run second inning, sparked by Jimmy Herron’s two-out, two-RBI single. Monasterio added a solo homer in the fourth, and Nashville tacked on two more runs in the sixth.

Charlotte threatened throughout the game, loading the bases multiple times, but managed just single runs in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings. Nashville relievers effectively worked out of jams to secure the win.

Jacob Misiorowski (1-0, 0.66 ERA) takes the mound for Nashville against Charlotte’s Nick Nastrini (0-1, 6.17 ERA) in Wednesday’s 5:35 p.m. CT contest.

Source: Nashville Sounds

