Sounds Take Night Cap Over Louisville After Dropping 12-Inning Suspended Game

NASHVILLE –The Nashville Sounds (32-28) lost the 12-inning resumed game but rebounded with a dominant performance versus the Louisville Bats (33-26) and won 10-3 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The 12-inning game was the longest for Nashville since the season finale of the 2019 season (13-inning win versus San Antonio). Ricke Sweet was the manager for San Antonio during that game. Nashville was 5-0 in extra-innings entering today.

Janson Junk has three consecutive scoreless outings for the Sounds. On the season, he is 3-3 with a 3.75 ERA (24.0 IP/10 ER) and 24 strikeouts.

In the Louisville series, Tyler Black is 4-13 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. He has nine RBI in five games in June and leads the team with 39.

Mitch White made his Nashville debut with 2 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run and had three strikeouts. After being acquired by Milwaukee on May 10, White was 0-1 with a 6.48 ERA (8.1 IP/6 ER) in six outings for the Brewers.

