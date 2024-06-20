Sounds Snap Losing Streak in Debut as Elite Giants

In their inaugural match as the Elite Giants, the Nashville Sounds (36-35) dominated the Durham Bulls (34-37), claiming a 9-4 victory on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. The win snapped a short skid for the Sounds, who look to carry their momentum into the next series.

Game Highlights:

Garrett Mitchell made a strong rehab appearance, going 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base. The outfielder is now batting .227 (5-for-22) with two homers, four RBIs, and two stolen bases over his rehab assignment.

Francisco Mejía broke out of a slump, collecting three hits, including a double and two RBIs. The switch hitter has been on fire in June, batting .349 (15-for-43) with 10 RBIs in 11 games.

Wes Clarke extended his hitting streak to 12 games, going 1-for-4 with an RBI double. The streak is the longest by any Sounds player this season, and Clarke is now batting .265 (13-for-49) with five extra-base hits, nine RBIs, and a .782 OPS since the streak began on June 4.

The Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will look to build on this win as they head into their next series.

Source: Nashville Sounds

