Sounds Single-Game Tickets and Promo Schedule Released

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that all single-game tickets for the 2025 season are now on sale. Celebrating 10 years at First Horizon Park, the full promotional schedule combines the rich history of baseball in Middle Tennessee and stays true to the Music City roots that have made Sounds baseball a can’t-miss experience every summer.

The 75-game home slate begins on Friday, March 28th for Opening Night and kicks off the 10th Anniversary Celebration Weekend with the first of 14 total firework shows throughout the year. 14 different gate giveaways also begin with the 2025 Schedule Clings on Friday and Saturday night for the first 1,000 fans. All daily promotions return when the team does on April 8th. Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Hit City Saturday, and Sunday Family Fun Day have become signatures at the ballpark. Every day provides fans with unique and exciting promotions all summer long.

Signature fan-favorite Theme Nights such as Star Wars™, Harry Potter™, and Margaritaville™ are paired with Stand Up to Cancer, Salute to Armed Forces, and First Responders Night. Fans will not want to miss the opportunity to bid on game-worn, one-of-a-kind jerseys from four of these nights. Other theme nights for the season include the return of Malmö Oat Milkers Night and of course, Independence Day Celebration on July 3rd as the team takes on the Memphis Redbirds.

Giveaways are abundant with this promotional schedule. 26 total gate giveaway dates will take place throughout the season to ensure fans have plenty of opportunities to get their hands on these exclusive collectibles. Highlights of the giveaways include a tip of the cap to Sounds all-time winningest manager, Rick Sweet, and his iconic mustache with the Rick Sweet Bobble ‘Stache presented by Nobody Trashes TN on Wednesday, June 18th. No true decades night is complete without dressing the part. Our Throwback Windbreaker featuring the original Sounds Slugger logo which was used for the team’s first 20 years is a perfect complement to 90’s Night on April 23rd. The 2025 season is also the 20th Anniversary of the team’s 2005 Pacific Coast League Championship and will be celebrated on July 26th with a Replica Jersey Giveaway.

Along with other Theme Night jerseys, Nashville’s iconic alternate identities will return this season including the Nashville Hot Chickens on July 19-20. The Sounds will also don Elite Giants threads for the second straight season as part of Juneteenth and The Nine Weekend on June 19-21. The Sounds are proud to honor Nashville native, long-time Sounds season-ticket member, and former Elite Giant, Butch McCord, with a McCord Shirsey Giveaway on June 21st and August 6th. Vihuelas de Nashville presented by Toyota and the Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers returns as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión initiative for three games throughout the season with a Vihuelas Snapback Giveaway May 10th and August 20th. An ode to the Milwaukee Brewers, the Nashville Brewskis uniforms will be worn six times during the season, beginning on April 25th and will be complimented with the first of two Brewskis Safari Hat giveaways on May 21st. The second hat giveaway is slated for August 23rd.

Specialty Nights are what make Minor League Baseball the best family-friendly entertainment you can find across the country. The Sounds 2025 promotional schedule is loaded with nights such as Emo Night, back by popular demand on August 29th. Fans can help celebrate Booster’s 10th Birthday with a special Booster Water Bottle Giveaway on April 26th. Out of 365 days in the year, there is one that stands above the rest and the Nashville Sounds will host Perfect Date Night on April 25th. It’s all about the fans as the season comes to a close and the Sounds will host Fan Appreciation Weekend September 13-14 for the final two regular-season home games.

Along with all single-game tickets, the Sounds’ featured membership clubs such as the Silver Sounds Club and Booster’s Buddies offer exclusive member benefits and gear along with flexible ticket options. The Silver Sounds Club presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee offers six (6) vouchers for any Sunday-Wednesday game along with an invite to Silver Sounds Night on April 9th. It also comes with a branded umbrella, fleece blanket, back scratcher/shoehorn combo, and a membership card with a discount at the Sounds Pro Shop. Booster’s Buddies presented by First Horizon is the official Sounds Kids Club and provides six (6) general admission tickets for any Sunday-Wednesday game, a ticket to Booster’s birthday party on April 26th, a beanie, water bottle, set of two Sounds shoe charms, sunglasses, discount at the Sounds Pro Shop, front of line access for Kids Round the Bases every Sunday postgame, and a free one-time admission to Nashville Shores (exclusive for the first 250 purchasers only). To purchase memberships for these exclusive clubs, or for more information, please visit here.

Single-game tickets for any of the 75 home games at First Horizon Park are available online or at the First Horizon Park Ticket Office or by calling 615-690-HITS ext. 2. The Sounds also have a variety of season memberships available to ensure you don’t miss any of the action. For more information on options available, please visit the Nashville Sounds website here or call 615-690-HITS ext. 3.

A summary of the entire 2025 promotional schedule is listed below with additional information (all dates are subject to change):

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka (12 total dates)

– Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays. All dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal nonprofit organizations.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi (12 total dates)

– Music Bingo for the first 500 fans and a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Plus, every bingo board includes a coupon for a free Pepsi fountain drink. If the Sounds win, all fans are invited to round the bases postgame. Win with Kroger Wednesdays & pick up a 4 pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain drinks for $44.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser (12 total dates)

– Go retro with the Sounds and Budweiser on Thursdays with throwback uniforms and drink specials at the concession stands.

Fireworks Friday presented by FOX17 News (13 total dates)

– Watch the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night.

Hit City Saturday (13 total dates)

– The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Be a part of the excitement and enjoy the game from the Band Box.

Sunday Family Fun Day presented by First Horizon (13 total dates)

– It’s all about the families on Sundays with pregame autographs and postgame Kids Round the Bases presented by First Horizon every Sunday.

THEME NIGHTS:

Malmö Oat Milkers presented by Oatly (May 8th)

Salute to Armed Forces Day presented by Middle Tennessee State University (May 25th)

Margaritaville™ Night w/ jersey auction (June 7th)

Independence Day Celebration (July 3rd)

Stand Up to Cancer Night w/ jersey auction (August 8th)

Star Wars™ Night (August 9th)

Harry Potter™ Night w/ jersey auction (August 30th)

First Responders Night w/ jersey auction (September 11th)

GIVEAWAYS:

Gate giveaways are every Wednesday/Saturday for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted*

2025 Schedule Clings presented by FOX17 News (March 28-29th)

Clear Tote presented by Vanderbilt Health (April 9th & July 23rd)

UT Blanket presented by First Horizon (April 12th & August 27th)

Throwback Windbreaker presented by First Horizon (April 23rd & September 10th)

Booster Water Bottle presented by First Horizon (April 26th & July 19th)

Lightweight Hoodie (May 7th & September 13th)

Vihuelas Snapback presented by Advanced Financial (May 10th & August 20th)

Brewskis Safari Hat (May 21st & August 23rd)

Batting Gloves (Kids 12 & under) presented by First Horizon (May 24th & July 2nd)

Guitar Bank presented by First Horizon (June 4th & August 9th)

Margaritaville™ Beach Towel* (First 2,000 fans on June 7th)

Rick Sweet Bobble ‘Stache presented by Nobody Trashes TN (June 18th & August 30th)

Butch McCord Elite Giants Shirsey presented by the Middle Tennessee Toyota Dealers (June 21st & August 6th)

Replica 2005 Season Sounds Jersey (July 26th)

ALTERNATE IDENTITIES:

Nashville Hot Chickens (July 19-20th)

Vihuelas de Nashville (May 10th, August 20th, September 12th)

Elite Giants (June 19-21, August 6th)

Nashville Brewskis (April 25th, May 21st, June 3rd, July 22nd, August 7th, August 23rd)

SPECIALTY NIGHTS:

Opening Night (March 28th)

First Horizon Park 10th Anniversary Celebration (March 29-30th)

Silver Sounds Night presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (April 9th)

Gold Star Family Night (April 11th)

College Night (April 12th)

Zoo Day in partnership with the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere (April 13th)

Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center Peanut Free Night (April 22nd)

90’s Night (April 23rd)

Perfect Date Night (April 25th)

Booster’s 10th Birthday (April 26th)

Racing Night (May 7th)

Mother’s Day (May 11th)

Teacher Appreciation (May 22nd)

Country Night (June 4th)

PRIDE Night (June 5th)

Early Father’s Day (June 8th)

Nobody Trashes TN Night (June 18th)

Juneteenth (June 19th)

The Nine Weekend presented by Toyota and the Middle Tennesee Toyota Dealers (June 19th-21st)

Art in the Park (June 22nd)

Scout Night presented by Middle Tennessee State University (July 19th)

Women in Sports Night (July 23rd)

2005 PCL Championship Celebration (July 26th)

Book Fair Night (July 27th)

HBCU Night (August 6th)

AUG-tober Fest (August 7th)

Football Night (August 27th)

Emo Night (August 29th)

Fan Appreciation Weekend (September 13-14th)

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2025 season is set for Friday, March 28 at 6:35 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins). Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected]

