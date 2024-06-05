Sounds Shut Out Louisville Bats to Start Homestand

NASHVILLE –The Nashville Sounds (31-27) pitching staff was exceptional and blanked the Louisville Bats (32-25) 5-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. The Nashville hurlers accounted for 12 strikeouts with just three hits allowed en route to the Sounds’ third shutout of the season.

Post-Game Notes

Jakob Junis (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K) made his first appearance since April 2 for Milwaukee after missing time on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement.

Chad Patrick (5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) earned his team-leading fifth win and sixth quality start. This season for Nashville, Patrick is 5-1 with a 2.87 ERA (53.1 IP/17 ER) and 52 strikeouts.

The shutout was the third for Nashville this season with the last occurring on April 12 at Memphis in a seven-inning game. The only other nine-inning shutout was in the opening series of the season at Toledo on March 31. On the flipside, Nashville has been shut out five times with the most recent occurring at Memphis on May 28.

Isaac Collins has an RBI in four of his last six games. His 34 RBI this season ranks third on the team but is just two behind Brewer Hicklen for the team lead.

