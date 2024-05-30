Sounds Rack Up 14 Hits in Win Over Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. – After a few games where the bats were quiet and the offense was scuffling, the Nashville Sounds (28-25) jumped ahead early and kept piling on runs to take a 9-4 triumph over the Memphis Redbirds (28-25) on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

Black and Collins led the charge with three hits each. The former added four RBI to lead the team. Clarke, Young and Dorrian also had multi-hit efforts. Saggese finished just a single shy of the cycle for Memphis, going 3-for-4 with one double, triple, home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 K) recorded his fifth quality start of the season in the win. He is one of four starters in Triple-A with at least five quality starts on the season, joining Salt Lake’s Kenny Rosenberg (7), Louisville’s Tyler Phillips (7) and Lehigh Valley’s David Buchanan (5). The Sounds are 8-1 when Patrick is the starter.

Tyler Black (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R) had his fifth three-hit game and third four-RBI game of the season. The leadoff hitter broke through with four RBI after not having a run batted in over his last seven games prior.

Isaac Collins (3-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI, BB, 2 R) extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a big night at the plate. The switch hitter is batting .345 (20-for-58) with five doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 11 walks and 16 runs scored since the streak began on May 10. It’s the longest on-base streak by any Sounds hitter this season.

Patrick Dorrian (2-for-4, 2B, BB, 2 R) snapped a 0-for-42 skid with a double to begin the fourth inning. His last hit before tonight came on April 18 vs. Omaha. Dorrian was on the injured list from May 4-25 – this was his first game back since being reinstated.

Source: Sounds

