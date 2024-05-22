Sounds’ Offense Explodes in Rout of Charlotte in Opener

NASHVILLE –The Nashville Sounds (23-23) scored in each of the first six innings and defeated the Charlotte Knights (19-26), 10-3 in the series opener on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Brewer Hicklen hit his 99th career minor league home run in the first inning and added an RBI triple in the third. Wes Clarke blasted a home run in his First Horizon Park debut which was his second in a Sounds uniform.

Nick Bennett settled down after allowing a run in each of the first two innings. His final line was four innings, four hits, two earned runs and three strikeouts. He has nine appearances (five starts) for Nashville this season.

The middle of the Sounds pen was excellent with James Meeker (1.0 IP), Kevin Herget (2.0 IP) and Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP) posting scoreless outings. The unit combined allowed only two baserunners while striking out five. Abner Uribe capped off the victory with one earned run allowed and two strikeouts.

Source: Nashville Sounds

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy