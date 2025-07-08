Sounds’ Military Appreciation Jersey Online Auction Benefits MTSU Daniels Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Nashville Sounds baseball club is again auctioning specialty game-worn military jerseys to benefit the Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

The game-worn jerseys debuted on Sunday, May 25, for Salute to Armed Forces Day, worn again Friday, June 6, at the players’ insistence because the May 25 game was rained out and will be worn again Thursday, Sept. 11, for First Responders Night.

The auction will run through Friday, Sept. 12. Fans can place bids, which typically start at $120, online at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/nashville-sounds-military-jersey-auction.

“The Daniels Center is grateful for the continued partnership with the Nashville Sounds in our support of our efforts to serve all veterans and military-connected students and families through a variety of services to succeed academically, professionally and personally,” said Keith M. Huber, MTSU senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general.

Through the partnership with the MTSU Daniels Center, the Sounds have raised over $10,000 through previous military jersey auctions in the past two seasons. The specialty jerseys are paired with the Sounds’ official 2025 Armed Forces Day hat, which is also available for purchase in the team’s pro shop, both in person and online.

Tickets to First Responders Night can be purchased online or by visiting the Sounds’ ticket office in person or by calling 615-690-4487.

The Sounds offer military family discounts for every game at First Horizon Park. A $2 discount on single-game ticket prices is available for any reserved section seat, based on availability. The offer is valued for up to four tickets per government-issued military ID presented at the ticket office.

The 3,200-square-foot Daniels Center, located in Keathley University Center Rooms 124 and 316 in the heart of campus, assists approximately 1,100 student veterans and family members annually. It is the largest and most comprehensive veterans center on any Tennessee higher education campus.

The Daniels Center’s mission is to provide transition services for veterans and their families as they return to civilian life after military service.

For more information about the Daniels Center, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/military/ or call 615-904-8347.

The Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. For more information on single-game tickets and hospitality options for the remainder of the 2025 season, call 615-690-4487 or email [email protected].

