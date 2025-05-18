Sounds LIke Nashville Returns to Skydeck During CMA Fest

Sounds Like Nashville Live presented by Music Corporation of America (MCA) returns to downtown Nashville’s Skydeck on Broadway June 5-8, 2025. The four-day event is free to the public and features some of country music’s biggest artists and rising stars for live performances, fan club parties and signings, special merchandise offers, and more.

This year’s lineup on the Fifth + Broadway Skydeck rooftop includes Bryce Leatherwood, Carter Faith, Caylee Hammack, Colt Graves, Crowe Boys, Evan Bartels, Josh Ross, Landon Smith, Louie TheSinger, Mark Wills, Timothy Wayne, Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason, 49 Winchester, and more to be announced. Fans can enjoy live music and escape the heat with food and drink options under the canopy at Nashville’s premier rooftop venue.

Mornings will also offer high-energy workout classes including Dance Cardio, HIIT Cardio, and Barre classes led by top Peloton Instructors Callie Gullickson, Hannah Corbin, and Logan Aldridge. Secure your spot in class HERE.

Sounds Like Nashville Live has become a favorite destination for country music fans as it draws thousands to the elevated experience at Skydeck and the convenience of the adjacent Assembly Food Hall. Past years have included performances, fan Q&As, exclusive listening sessions and more with artists like Anne Wilson, Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Josh Turner, Kassi Ashton, Lee Greenwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Mark Wills, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, Sam Williams, Terri Clark, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vincent Mason, and many more.

Sounds Like Nashville Live is made possible with thanks to sponsors including Cornerstone Building Brands, Código 1530 Tequila, Justin Boots, and Beyond Sleep.

For more information, visit SoundsLikeNashville.com/Live.

