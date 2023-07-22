Sounds Grill Jumbo Shrimp in 17-3 Rout

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (51-41, 11-7) piled on the runs with a pair of huge innings in a 17-3 thumping of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (41-52, 9-10) at First Horizon Park. Abraham Toro tied the Sounds single-game hit record with five knocks in the runaway victory.

The series rolls into Hit City Saturday with game five against the Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow night. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.02) starts for Nashville, while Jacksonville will start right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-7, 7.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds became the first full-season Minor League Baseball team to score eight runs in multiple innings in a single game.

Nashville scored a season-high 17 runs, the most since they won at Louisville 17-1 on September 21, 2022.

Abraham Toro (5-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI) is the first Sounds hitter with a five-hit game since Brice Turang’s five-hit performance on April 22, 2022, vs. Charlotte. During his eight-game hitting streak, Toro is batting .531 (17-for-32) with five doubles, two homers, six RBI and 10 runs. In the month of July, Toro boasts a .411 average (23-for-56) with 12 extra-base hits and 1.219 OPS in 14 games.

Patrick Dorrian became the first Sound to hit multiple grand slams in a season since Anthony Garcia accomplished this feat in 2018. There have been 10 Sounds to hit two grand slams since 2005. J.R. House is the only Sound to hit three grand slams in one season (2004).

Source: Nashville Sounds

