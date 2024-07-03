Sounds Fall to Redbirds in Extra-Inning Thriller

Memphis, Tenn. – The Nashville Sounds (42-41, 4-4) suffered a heartbreaking 13-11 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (43-40, 5-3) on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. The game ended dramatically with Thomas Saggese’s three-run walk-off homer.

Despite the loss, the Sounds’ offense shined:

Tied their season-high with five doubles

Set a new season-high with eight extra-base hits (5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs)

Source: Sounds

