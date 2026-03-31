Sounds Earn First Win of 2026, Top Tides 6-2 in Series Finale

NORFOLK, Va. — March 29, 2026 — The Nashville Sounds (1-2) picked up their first win of the 2026 season, defeating the Norfolk Tides (2-1) 6-2 Sunday at Harbor Park to split the opening road series.

Offense builds early

Nashville struck in the first inning when Jett Williams reached on a hit-by-pitch, stole second, and scored on a throwing error. The Sounds extended the lead in the fifth on a two-run double by Eddys Leonard, pushing ahead 3-0. A three-run sixth, fueled again by defensive miscues and timely hitting from Leonard and Tyler Black, put the game out of reach at 6-1.

Kuehner handles Norfolk lineup

Left-hander Tate Kuehner turned in 5.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits and striking out five in his third Triple-A start. Garrett Stallings and Kaleb Bowman each added scoreless relief appearances to close out the win. Norfolk’s only runs came on a fifth-inning wild pitch and a seventh-inning RBI groundout by Jud Fabian.

Key performers

Player Stat Line Tate Kuehner, SP 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K Levi Wells, SP (L) 4.0 IP, 1 R, 6 K Eddys Leonard 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B Tyler Black 2 RBI

Up next

Nashville returns home to open the first homestand of the season Tuesday, March 31, against the Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Source: Nashville Sounds

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