Sounds Crush the Gwinnett Stripers to Open Series

The Nashville Sounds started their homestand on a high note with an 11-3 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers. Nashville recorded a season-high 14 hits, including three home runs and six multi-base hits.

Although Gwinnett scored first, Nashville responded with back-to-back homers by Jon Singleton and Keston Hiura in the first inning to take a 2-1 lead. In the second inning, Nashville added three more runs with a Blake Perkins RBI double and an Andruw Monasterio two RBI single.

Monte Harrison hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning to extend Nashville’s lead to 7-1. Nashville added on with a couple more runs in the sixth and eighth innings to reach 11 runs scored.

Five players in Nashville’s lineup had multi-hit performances, with Monasterio and Harrison leading the way with three hits each.

The Sounds also turned three double plays defensively. Nashville’s Janson Junk (2-1, 1.75) will start the second game of the series against Gwinnett’s Jared Shuster (1-0, 2.37).

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to an International League-leading 27 games tonight. He’s batting .307 (31-for-101) with nine runs, nine doubles, 14 RBI and 16 walks during the streak.

Jon Singleton pushed his on-base streak to 26 games with two hits. He’s batting .247 (22-for-89) with nine runs, six extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 24 walks during the streak.

The Sounds have hit back-to-back homers in consecutive games for the first time since July 14 and July 15, 2022, vs. Memphis.

The is the first time the Sounds and their opponent hit back-to-back home runs in a single game since July 5, 2017 at Colorado Springs.

Keston Hiura is tied for second with Christopher Morel of Iowa and Mark Vientos of Syracuse with 11 home runs in the International League. Hiura also ranks among league leaders in slugging (4th, .679), OPS (6th, 1.072), extra-base hits (T-6th, 16), total bases (7th, 72) and RBI (T-9th, 28).

