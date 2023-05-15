Sounds Crank Out 15 Hits in Mother’s Day Win Over Stripers

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (20-18) continued to crush the ball on Sunday afternoon, setting a new season-high with 15 hits in a 6-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. With today’s victory, the Sounds split the six-game series at 3-3 with Gwinnett.

Payton Henry led the attack for the Sounds, getting the scoring started with a solo homer to left in the second. Andruw Monasterio followed his teammate with another solo shot in the frame. Henry would come through in the clutch again, doubling home Eddy Alvarez to make it a 3-1 game through four.

The Sounds will have the day off tomorrow before they begin a six-game series against the Durham Bulls. Right-hander Janson Junk (2-2, 2.90) will start for the Sounds. Durham’s starter is to be announced. First pitch is at 5:35 p.m. CDT from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in North Carolina.

Post-Game Notes

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 31 games with an RBI double in the fifth. It’s the second-longest streak of its kind in the minors this season, trailing only Salt Lake’s Michael Stefanic (33 games). Over the span, he’s batting .310 (35-for-113) with nine runs, 11 doubles, 15 RBI and three stolen bases.

In his first game back from the injured list, Payton Henry turned in a 3-for-4, two-RBI and two-extra base hit performance. In his last five games, Henry is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with three runs, two doubles, a homer and three RBI.

As a team, the Sounds hit .319 (66-for-207) with a .915 OPS over the course of the six-game series.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

MORE SPORTS NEWS