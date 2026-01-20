Sound Check Fan Fest Returns to First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds are excited to announce that the third annual Sound Check Fan Fest will return to First Horizon Park on Saturday, January 31 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The free event will get fans excited for the start of the 2026 season with exclusive first look opportunities at promotional items coming to the ballpark this season along with the first chance to purchase single-game tickets and get exclusive ticket offers for fans in attendance.

In addition to first look opportunities for some of the bigger promotional nights planned for the season, fans will have meet-and-greet opportunities with Sounds players, alumni, and coaches. Guests can enter to win raffle prizes including signed memorabilia, ballpark experiences, and exclusive merchandise. Sounds employees will be available to highlight ballpark upgrades and new food and beverages options coming to First Horizon Park in 2026 as well as assist with single-game ticket, mini-plans, and other club membership questions. Complimentary hot dogs and soda will be available for guests in attendance.

“We are excited for the opportunity to engage with the community and get all of Middle Tennessee excited about the start of baseball season during Sound Check Fan Fast,” said Adam English, Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “Our staff has spent the offseason planning for another exciting season of baseball, and we can’t wait to show off what we have been working on and what we have in store for our amazing fans this year.”

Sounds all-time managerial wins leader, and the third-winningest manager in minor league history, Rick Sweet, will be in attendance for autographs, meet-and-greet opportunities with fans, and a Q-and-A session hosted by Sounds broadcaster Jeff Hem. Other scheduled attendees include Brewers no. 3-rated prospect, INF Cooper Pratt; 2025 Nashville Sounds Fan Favorite Freddy Zamora; and former Sounds pitcher Tim Dillard, who is the franchise’s career wins and strikeout leader.

Although the event is free, fans are encouraged to RSVP here in order to stay up to date on the event, and be the first to receive important know before you go information prior to Sound Check Fan Fest.

Source: Nashville Sounds

