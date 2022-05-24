With a soft opening the second week of May and a full opening the following week, Sorelles Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Eagleville is now open and reviews are “delizioso”! The town of Eagleville came out to welcome sisters Kyah Richards and Jodi Gnoffo with a hunger for traditional New York-style pizza and other great Italian food the sisters learned to make from their grandmother, Lizza, who was from Naples, Italy.

Everything is made from scratch the old-fashioned Italian way, and the sisters have spent time teaching their staff how to do it right. Including how to make hand-tossed pizzas.

They began their soft opening by focusing on training staff to serve their dine-in customers and they served only parts of the menu as they perfected preparation and delivery. They will add carry-out in the coming weeks.

The menu offers subs, pizza, calzone, stromboli, and pasta. They also serve several traditional Italian favorite entrees, including Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Marsala, Scarpariello, and Chicken Piccata.

Chicken Parmigiana is lightly breaded, fried and then smothered in homemade tomato sauce, and topped off with melted parmesan and mozzarella cheese. They also make a sub version with chicken, meatballs or sausage.

Chicken Marsala is topped with mushrooms and onions in a marsala wine sauce, while Scarpariello is chicken breast topped with sliced Italian sausage, pepperoncini, and a lemon, butter and white wine sauce. If you love capers, then the dish of choice will be the Chicken Piccata.

Pasta dishes are mouth-watering. There is Penne Ala Vodka, pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, Cheese Ravioli, Baked Ziti, Fettuccine Alfredo and pasta served with either meatballs or Italian Sausage. Gluten free pasta may be substituted for regular pasta. And the sisters would love to hear more ideas about gluten free dishes. Fried or blackened chicken can be added to any of these dishes.

To introduce themselves to the community, they participated in Eagleville’s First Friday event with samples of their Cannoli. It was a hit. They offer additional desserts in the restaurant, including Turtle Cheesecake, Tiramisu, Zappolis and Chocolate Delight. If you want to be truly Italian, make sure to leave room for the dessert.

Kyah, Jodi, her husband, Joe, and their “baby sister” Shaina did a lot of the build-out work themselves. The restaurant is located in the old Maple Street Grill space, on Main Street, which closed in late 2021. They tore out walls, put up new ones, added a new floor, cleaned up and restored tables and chairs, added new electrical and of course put in a pizza oven. The sisters decorated with an assortment of family photos to give the space a true family-owned, family-friendly vibe. As a matter of fact, the name “Sorrelles” means “sisters” in Italian.

Originally from Northeast Pennsylvania, they were living in Florida before coming to Tennessee. Owning their own restaurant has been a long-time dream, and they felt as the pandemic was waning, it was time to make that dream come true.

“Thank you to everyone who has come out to support us…,” said the sisters on Facebook. “Eagleville, you have blown us away with your excitement, patience and love. We are so thankful to be a part of this great community, and we are looking forward to continue serving you great dishes in the years to come!”

Sorelles Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

161 North Main Street

Eagleville, Tennessee

615-640-0707

https://m.facebook.com/sorellespizzeria/

Hours: Soft Opening Hours are daily, 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Check their Facebook page for regular opening hours.