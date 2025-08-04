Sonic Snack Hour Serves Up $1 Afternoon Cravings

Afternoon snack attack? Handled. Starting August 4, SONIC is launching Snacky Hour – a craveable lineup of $1 snacks available every day from 2-5 PM.

For a limited time, guests can swing by SONIC and enjoy three fan-favorite snacks for just $1 each*:

🌭 $1 Corn Dog

🧀 $1 2-piece Mozzarella Sticks

🥨 $1Soft Pretzel Twist

And because a good snack deserves a sidekick, SONIC is adding even more flavor to Mondays and Thursdays with two extra-special Weekly Offers:

🥤 Mondays: $0.99 Medium Slushes**

🌭 Thursdays: Buy One, Get One Free Footlong Quarter Pound Coney***

Whether fans are after something salty or just need a mood boost, Snacky Hour is the ultimate afternoon pick-me-up – because the only cure for a 2 PM craving is $1 snacks done right. While you’re there, be sure to grab your half-price SONIC Drinks and Slushes on-lot from 2-4 PM**** or anytime in the SONIC App as a redeemable reward!*****

Source: Inspire Stories

