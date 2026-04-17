SONIC Sip Trip Brings Free Drinks to Nashville Fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 13, 2026) — SONIC is hitting the road this spring with the launch of its new mobile sampling truck, bringing the brand’s iconic experience along with its new lineup of hydrating Refreshers beverages directly to fans in Nashville. As part of the SONIC® Sip Trip, the truck will make stops at various community events throughout the city, serving free samples of the new SONIC Refreshers lineup and giving guests a chance to try the new beverages in a fun, on-the-go format.

The latest addition to the SONIC® menu, the new Refreshers are a lineup of hydrating beverages made with real fruit and green tea, offering a light, flavorful boost to stay hydrated and refreshed throughout the day*. Designed for easy, on-the-go enjoyment, fans can choose from three vibrant flavors in still or sparkling:

Strawberry Passion Fruit Refresher: A delicious mix of passion fruit and strawberry pieces, paired with hydrating electrolytes and a natural caffeine boost from green tea

A delicious mix of passion fruit and strawberry pieces, paired with hydrating electrolytes and a natural caffeine boost from green tea Mango Peach Refresher: A bright fusion of mango and peach fruit blended with hydrating electrolytes and a natural caffeine boost from green tea

A bright fusion of mango and peach fruit blended with hydrating electrolytes and a natural caffeine boost from green tea Berry Citrus Refresher: A juicy blend of wild berry and blueberry fruit with real lemon, hydrating electrolytes and a natural caffeine boost from green tea

The new SONIC® sampling truck will hit the road this week and next, giving fans multiple opportunities to stop by and try the new Refreshers at any of the following stops:

April 18: Crieve Hall Athletics

Crieve Hall Athletics April 21: Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University April 22: The Broadview at Vanderbilt

The Broadview at Vanderbilt April 24: Cumberland University

Can’t catch the truck? No need to miss out — starting at $2.99**, SONIC® Refreshers are available at participating SONIC® locations or on the SONIC® App, perfect for celebrating life’s little wins.

About SONIC

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,400 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.