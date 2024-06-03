SONIC’s Upgraded Fries Only $1 All Month Long

June 3, 2024 – SONIC® announced today that the highly anticipated new Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce are now available at SONIC locations nationwide! Groovy Fries, the brand’s first update to its fries in more than 10 years, are crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, and perfect for dipping into SONIC’s delicious new Groovy Sauce. To celebrate, SONIC is offering Groovy Fries in any size for just $1 throughout June*, while supplies last!

Think you already have a favorite fast-food fry? Think again. Made with fry lovers in mind, Groovy Fries are everything a fry connoisseur could dream of. Hot, crispy, perfectly salted and made with deep grooves, they’re ideal for picking up dipping sauces like Groovy Sauce’s creamy blend of savory ranch and herbs with a mild kick of sriracha that guests can ask for alongside their fries.

SONIC is on a new mission to inspire people everywhere to choose fun over boring, and Groovy Fries are the first of many food and drink innovations coming to SONIC this summer under the brand’s new LIVE FREE EAT SONIC platform which encourages fans to have more fun, truly Live Free and escape the everyday monotony of other fast-food options. Fans can enjoy the brand’s new series of unserious TV ads debuting this summer, which emulate the brand’s “why not?!” approach to creative flavor combinations. They can also witness the antics of the new SONIC interns that have taken over the brand’s social media pages by following SONIC on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

Source: Sonic

