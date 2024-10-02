SONIC Revamps its $1.99 Menu and Introduces New Daily Deals

SONIC® Drive-In is continuing to serve up unbeatable value and fun variety with its newly refreshed $1.99 Menu, making it easier than ever to enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank. First introduced this summer, the $1.99 Menu, also known as the FUN.99 Menu, features a variety of new and iconic SONIC entrées, snacks, and desserts for just $1.99 each, all day, every day.*

Back by popular demand, the beloved Grilled Cheese Burger and small Cream Slushes are both now just $1.99. The Grilled Cheese Burger combines the famous SONIC grilled cheese sandwich on buttery Texas Toast with a perfectly seasoned 100% pure beef patty, topped with mustard, ketchup and diced onions. The Cream Slush blends creamy vanilla soft serve with icy slush for the perfect drink or dessert, available in Blue Coconut, Strawberry, and Blood Orange flavors.

The new SONIC $1.99 Menu lineup includes:

Single Grilled Cheese Burger

Small Jumbo Popcorn Chicken®

Queso Wraps, available in Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch

Small Cream Slushes, available in Blue Coconut, Strawberry and Blood Orange flavors

Small Tots

And don’t miss out on the new SONIC daily deals! SONIC is turning Mondays into FUNdays with medium Slushes for just 79 cents every Monday throughout October.** Plus, enjoy buy one, get one free Footlong Quarter Pound Coneys every Thursday this month.*** Whether it’s a snack or a sweet treat, there’s something for everyone, any day of the week.

SONIC guests can find even more deals through the SONIC App, where they can get half-price drinks and Slushes any time, half-price classic SONIC Cheeseburgers on Tuesday nights,**** and exclusive monthly rewards and offers.

Source: SONIC

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email