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Home Eat & Drink SONIC Launches $7 Big Deal Meal and Updated $1.99 Menu

SONIC Launches $7 Big Deal Meal and Updated $1.99 Menu

By
Michael Carpenter
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SONIC Launches $7 Big Deal Meal and Updated $1.99 Menu
Photo from Sonic

SONIC is kicking off June 2026 with two new value offerings: the $7 Big Deal Meal and a refreshed $1.99 Menu. Both launched June 1 at participating locations nationwide, giving guests more ways to enjoy SONIC favorites without breaking the bank. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the SONIC $7 Big Deal Meal?

The $7 Big Deal Meal is a new bundle from SONIC that combines fan-favorite items into one complete meal at a flat price. It’s available for a limited time at participating locations. Tax not included.

The $7 Big Deal Meal includes:

  • SONIC Cheeseburger
  • Small Premium Chicken Bites
  • Medium Drink (soft drink or iced tea)
  • Choice of Medium Tots or Fries

What’s on the Refreshed SONIC $1.99 Menu?

Alongside the Big Deal Meal, SONIC also updated its permanent $1.99 value menu with a fresh lineup of snacks and sips. The $1.99 Menu rotates regularly with new SONIC items. Current offerings include:

  • Jr Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Vanilla Soft Serve Cup
  • Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap
  • Small Root Beer Float

Where Can You Find a SONIC Near You?

Visit www.sonicdrivein.com to find your nearest SONIC location and get the latest on current promotions and menu offerings.

Source: Sonic

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