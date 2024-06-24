SONIC Introduces NEW Flavorista Favorites Menu

Hold onto your straws, America, and get ready to sip your way into a fun new era of drink innovation with SONIC® Drive-In! Long celebrated as the go-to destination for unique and refreshing drinks, SONIC is unveiling its brand-new Flavorista Favorites lineup of customized beverages. This exciting new menu, available exclusively within the SONIC App, promises to redefine the beverage experience with an exclusive selection of curated, premium drinks that can only be found at SONIC.

Dive into a menu of uniquely crafted drinks, featuring classic soft drinks and inventive slushes, lemonades, and more. Flavorista Favorites are developed by SONIC flavor experts and are designed to deliver a burst of flavor and fun. These six innovative drinks will debut at X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC on June 28 and appear in the SONIC App on July 1:

Classic Cruiser : The timeless taste of cola combined with a sweet hint of cherry vanilla.

: The timeless taste of cola combined with a sweet hint of cherry vanilla. Twisted Flamingo : A refreshing twist of lemon-lime, cherry vanilla and sweet cream.

: A refreshing twist of lemon-lime, cherry vanilla and sweet cream. Paradise Sunset : A bubbly drink with a citrusy burst of blood orange and real strawberries that whisks you away to paradise.

: A bubbly drink with a citrusy burst of blood orange and real strawberries that whisks you away to paradise. Rainbow Slush : A rainbow-inspired slush with blue raspberry, real strawberries and lemonade that’s as colorful as it is delicious.

: A rainbow-inspired slush with blue raspberry, real strawberries and lemonade that’s as colorful as it is delicious. Lemonade Cream Cooler : A tangy lemonade slush blended with sweet, creamy soft serve.

: A tangy lemonade slush blended with sweet, creamy soft serve. Grape Escape: A bubbly mix of grape and lime that creates the perfect flavor escape.

X Games Ventura 2024 Presented by SONIC premium pass holders will be first in line to try some of the curated sips from the Flavorista Favorites collection in the SONIC Club ’95 this weekend, June 27-30 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. SONIC Club ’95 will also feature appearances throughout the weekend by X Games athletes and SONIC fans Tyler Bereman and Bryce Wettstein. Plus, competition attendees will have access to a limited-edition X Games x SONIC Skateboard before it goes live on the new SONIC online lifestyle portal, LiveFreeShopSonic.com. Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Ventura Presented by SONIC competition schedule, tickets and real-time updates.

Take a sip of your summertime drink and know that it’s a sip with a purpose, as SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast, and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.* Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $27 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: Inspire

