SONIC Introduces New Cold Coffee Lineup

SONIC is leveling up its drinks game by testing a new cold coffee lineup, now available for a limited time exclusively at participating SONIC® locations in select markets.

Known for shaking up the beverage game with its iconic, flavorful drinks, SONIC is now re-energizing its cold coffee lineup with refreshing new flavors to bring guests a new way to sip, chill and stay energized all day long. The new SONIC® Cold Coffee lineup is available for a limited time at participating locations in Denver, CO; Grand Junction, CO; Joplin, MO; Las Vegas, NV; New York, NY; and Monroe, LA. Guests can check the SONIC® App to confirm availability.

Available in 16-oz and 20-oz sizes starting at $2.49, the new lineup features four delicious options, with flavor add-ons including Caramel, Vanilla or OREO® cookie pieces.*

Iced Coffee – A cool, smooth brew with a touch of sweetness poured over SONIC® Ice. A refreshing, no-frills coffee made to energize your day – fast, flavorful and consistently bold.

Cold Foam Iced Coffee – Clean, crisp and just sweet enough with a light, creamy touch that makes every sip feel like a treat – SONIC® Cold Foam Iced Coffee keeps it classic with bold flavor and an easy finish.

Iced Coffee Latte – Reset your mood with something cool, creamy and bold – Sonic's Iced Coffee Latte hits the sweet spot every time with a perfect balance of smooth and energizing.

Coffee Chiller – Creamy soft serve and bold coffee come together to create a rich coffee chiller. Like a milkshake with a secret agenda – coffee first, indulgence always.

