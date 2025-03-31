SONIC Drive-In Turns up the Heat with New Dipping Sauces

Starting March 31, SONIC® Drive-In is adding even more options to its expansive collection of dipping sauces with two brand-new flavors: Jalapeño Ranch and Asian-Style Sweet Chili. Whether fans crave something creamy with a spicy twist or a sweet-meets-heat experience, these sauces will take any meal to the next level.

Jalapeño Ranch: A fiery remix of a fan-favorite classic, this sauce blends Ranch with a zesty hint of green jalapeños to form a spicy, herby and creamy dipping experience.

Asian-Style Sweet Chili: Sweet, spicy and irresistibly delicious, this sauce brings a bold balance of heat and sweetness with notes of soy sauce, sesame, garlic and ginger.

SONIC also revamped several of its existing dipping sauces with bolder Ranch, Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce flavors – no matter which sauce guests prefer, they’ll experience a burst of flavor that elevates every bite.

To continue serving up unbeatable value and fun, SONIC is refreshing its $1.99* Menu – also known as the “FUN.99 Menu” – to now include two NEW Jr. Chicken Sandwiches! Both feature juicy chicken, lightly breaded and seasoned on a toasted bakery bun, the Original Jr. Chicken Sandwich is topped with shredded lettuce and mayo while the Honey Chipotle Jr. Chicken Sandwich comes topped with a Sweet Honey Chipotle Aioli, shredded lettuce, and ripe tomatoes.

In addition to the new Jr. Chicken Sandwiches, the refreshed $1.99 Menu includes:

Queso Wraps, available in Bacon Ranch and Southwest Crunch

French Toast Sticks

Small Groovy Fries

Small Floats, including Coca-Cola®, Dr PEPPER®, Barq’s Root Beer® and Fanta®

Fans can enjoy the two new sauces and updated $1.99 Menu offerings at participating SONIC locations and in the SONIC App starting March 31.

Source: SONIC

