SONIC DRIVE-IN SONIC Celebrates Back to School Season with Free Food and Drinks for Educators

As the new school year approaches, SONIC® Drive-In is happy to support teachers as they prepare their classrooms and get ready to welcome back students. Recognizing their hard work and dedication, SONIC will be offering exclusive rewards for educators who are enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle rewards program, which is open to teachers, faculty or staff at K-12 schools or degree-granting universities. On August 19, Teachers’ Circle members will receive a variety of offers that can be redeemed for various SONIC menu items.*

To stay fueled and refreshed, SONIC Teachers’ Circle members can redeem the following delicious deals anytime between August 19 and September 1.

SONIC Teachers’ Circle is a free rewards program exclusively for educators and available through the SONIC App.** Any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 or degree-granting university can sign up for SONIC Teachers’ Circle in the SONIC App and start receiving exclusive rewards. To take advantage of these back-to-school offers, educators must sign up before August 19, when the rewards will be loaded to their account.

In addition to rewarding educators during their back to school prep, SONIC is celebrating 15 years of supporting local education through the Limeades for Learning initiative, where a portion of every Drink, Shake, SONIC Blast or Slush purchase is donated back to help public schools, teachers and students.*** Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: Inspire Brands

