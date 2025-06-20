SONIC Dives Into Summer Fun with Live Free Fridays

This summer, SONIC® Drive-In is serving up more than just sunshine. Starting June 20 – the first official day of summer – SONIC is launching Live Free Fridays, a weekly celebration packed with exclusive in-app offers designed to keep Fridays delicious and totally crave-worthy.

From June 20 through August 29, SONIC fans can open the SONIC App every Friday to unwrap a new freebie that’s automatically loaded and ready to redeem with any qualifying purchase. No codes. No hoops. Just free flavor to fuel the weekend.

Which SONIC menu favorite can fans expect to be rewarded with this summer?*

Corn Dogs

Corn Dogs Classic SONIC Shakes with Purchase

Classic SONIC Shakes with Purchase SONIC Tots and Groovy Fries

SONIC Tots and Groovy Fries Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks SONIC Cheeseburgers

SONIC Cheeseburgers And more!

Whether fans are road-tripping, pool-hopping or just soaking in the summer vibes, SONIC is making it easier than ever to kick off the weekend with something tasty on the house. Just open the App and let the good times (and free snacks) roll.

But that’s not all! Refreshment is always within reach at SONIC. Enjoy half-price drinks every day from 2–4 P.M. when you order at the drive-in,** or score the same sweet deal anytime when you order ahead in the SONIC App with your rewards.*** It’s the perfect way to stay cool while sipping, snacking and celebrating summer.

Source: SONIC

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email