SONIC Celebrates National Tater Tot Day with Free Tots Offer

NASHVILLE (Jan. 30, 2025) — In honor of National Tater Tot Day on Monday, Feb. 2, SONIC is serving up a crave-worthy treat for fans. All day long, guests can enjoy a free medium order of SONIC’s signature crispy, golden-brown SONIC Tots with any in-app purchase.

Perfect for tot-lovers and SONIC fans alike, guests can head to participating SONIC locations nationwide to take advantage of the exclusive offer on the SONIC App, while supplies last on National Tater Tot Day.

Fans can create the ultimate pairing by ordering from the new All-American Smasher Burger lineup, including the All-American SONIC Smasher, All-American Triple SONIC Smasher, All-American Bacon SONIC Smasher and All-American Triple Bacon SONIC Smasher, to go alongside their free order of SONIC Tots.

Tot enthusiasts can show off their love of tots by visiting livefreeshopsonic.com to grab their very own Tot Farmer Hat and The Tot Bag.

For a refreshing treat, guests can pair their free medium-sized tots with a fan-favorite Green Apple Slush, the perfect balance of sweet and tart recently brought back by popular demand.

SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, and shake sales to support public education through its Limeades for Learning initiative. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $30 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: Sonic

