SONIC Celebrates National Hot Dog Month with App Deals

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
107
$1, $2 and $3 hot dog favorites all month long starting July 1

Hot dog fans, rejoice – July just got a whole lot tastier! To celebrate National Hot Dog Month, SONIC is rolling out Dog Days of Summer, a month-long lineup of mouthwatering hot dog deals available exclusively in the SONIC® App.

From July 1-31, app users can access exclusive weekly offers on three fan-favorite hot dog classics*:

  • $1 Corn Dog
  • $2 All-American Dog
  • $3 Footlong Quarter Pound Coney

Each deal can be redeemed once per week and refreshes every Monday – so guests can keep coming back for more flavor and savings, all month long.

From the golden crunch of a classic Corn Dog, to the All-American Dog topped with ketchup, mustard, relish, and diced onions, to the Footlong Quarter Pound Coney smothered in warm chili and melty cheddar cheese – there’s a perfect pick for every hot dog craving during the dog days of summer.

Download the SONIC App today to unlock these exclusive deals and enjoy half-price drinks anytime when ordering ahead with rewards.**

Source: Inspire
