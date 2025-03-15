Sonic Celebrates National Corn Dog Day with 99-Cent Corn Dogs

It’s not National Corn Dog Day without SONIC, and that’s why America’s Favorite Drive-In is offering its iconic Corn Dog for just 99-cents to celebrate on Saturday, March 15, 2025. That’s right – all day long on National Corn Dog Day, guests can enjoy SONIC Corn Dogs for just 99-cents, at participating SONIC locations nationwide.*

Wrapped in a sweet corn batter, these delicious dogs are fried to a crispy golden-brown perfection, making for the ultimate snack. Whether dipped in ketchup or mustard (or maybe both!), SONIC Corn Dogs are the ultimate crowd-pleasers, perfect for a quick bite or an afternoon hangout with friends.

Guests can also try the limited-time Strawberry Mangonada Slush – the newest addition to SONIC’s Flavorista Favorites drink lineup.

Developed by SONIC flavor experts to deliver a burst of deliciousness and fun, the Flavorista Favorites menu – available only on the SONIC App – is an exclusive selection of curated, premium drinks that can only be found at SONIC. **

So, what’re you waiting for? Start making your plans for National Corn Dog Day with SONIC’s 99-Cent Corn Dogs.

Source: Inspire

