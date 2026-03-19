SONIC Celebrates National Corn Dog Day with 99-Cent Corn Dog Reward

How To Get SONIC’s $0.99 Corn Dog Deal for National Corn Dog Day 2026

SONIC is celebrating National Corn Dog Day 2026 with a limited-time app offer that drops the price of its classic Corn Dog to just 99 cents. The deal runs from Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22, giving fans a full weekend to cash in on the savings. Here is everything you need to know about the offer and how to redeem it.

What Is SONIC’s National Corn Dog Day Offer?

From March 20 through March 22, 2026, registered SONIC App users can unlock a reward for one $0.99 Corn Dog with any purchase. The deal is available when ordering online or through the SONIC App, just in time for National Corn Dog Day on Saturday, March 21.

What Other Deals Does SONIC Have Right Now?

Beyond the 99-cent Corn Dog reward, SONIC is offering the $6 All-American Smasher Meal for a limited time. The meal includes a full, made-to-order premium burger, Tots or Groovy Fries, and a drink for just $6. Guests can also upgrade their beverage by choosing a SONIC Refresher, a lineup of hydrating drinks made with real fruit and green tea for a naturally uplifting boost.

How Do You Redeem SONIC’s $0.99 Corn Dog?

To take advantage of the deal, download the SONIC App and register for an account if you have not already. Once logged in, the $0.99 Corn Dog reward will be available to add to your order with any purchase from March 20 through March 22, 2026.

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