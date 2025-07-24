Songwriters Under the Stars Returns to Cheekwood

The popular Songwriters Under the Stars concert series returns, oﬀering the unforgettable opportunity to enjoy entertaining performances by top Nashville hitmakers and musicians under the night sky at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Nestled on gorgeous Swan Lawn, this year’s concert features chart-toppers Brett

James, Trannie Anderson, and Tom Douglas, sharing songs and stories behind the

songs, accompanied by the renowned Music City Symphony. The elegant setting

provides the perfect backdrop for a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Bring a blanket or

lawn chair and revel in a relaxing evening while enjoying seasonal beers, wine by the

bottle, craft cocktails, and delicious bites from local food trucks.

Songwriters Under the Stars will be on August 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently

on sale and can be reserved at Cheekwood.org.

Brett James – For over a decade, Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Brett James has been one of the most prolific and versatile songwriters in Nashville having had more than 500 of his songs recorded by major label recording artists. He has written 27 #1 hits and won a Grammy in 2006 for writing Carrie Underwood’s song “Jesus, Take the

Wheel.” He was named ASCAP’s country songwriter of the year in 2006 and 2010, and

Music Row magazine’s Songwriter of the Year in 2015. In 2020, he was inducted into the

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The list of artists who have recorded Brett’s songs

includes Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Bon Jovi,

Taylor Swift, and Kelly Clarkson.

Trannie Anderson – Trannie Anderson co-wrote Lainey Wilson’s #1 hit single “Heart Like a Truck,” which was named NSAI’s “Song of the Year” in 2023. She also co-wrote Lainey Wilson’s single “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” Restless Road’s “Last Rodeo,” Cole Swindell’s “3 Feet Tall,” and songs recorded by Dan + Shay and Reba McEntire. Trannie has also had songs placed in ads and TV shows with T-Mobile, Dodge Ram, Wranglers, Tractor Supply,

Marshall’s, The CW, Netflix, and more.

Tom Douglas – Grammy-nominated Tom Douglas has written Top 10 Billboard Country hits for John Michael Montgomery, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Collin Raye, Lady Antebellum,

Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, and others. In 2009, he achieved a rare Triple Play

Award in which he had three number one hits in a year. In addition to being nominated

for four Grammy Awards, in 2010 he was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for

the song “Coming Home” featured in the film “Country Strong.” In 2014, Tom was

inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Ticket Information

General Admission tickets are $65 for members and $75 for not-yet members. Premium

Package tickets are also available for $150 for members and $175 for not-yet members.

Each Premium Package ticket includes one concert ticket with exclusive, front-of-stage

viewing in an Eno Lounger SL chair, two drink tickets, and access to premium parking

with a golf cart shuttle to the concert location.

Reserving a timed-entry ticket in advance is required for all guests. During busy seasons

and events, Cheekwood may reach parking capacity. If parking capacity is reached,

walk-up tickets will only be available for those utilizing rideshare services. Songwriters Under the Stars is presented by GSRM Law.

Music at Cheekwood

Each year, Cheekwood presents around 100 special musical performances and concerts

featuring the region’s finest players, writers, and singers shining against the backdrop of

the signature gardens. During the spring and fall festivals, lively full-band sets are

accompanied by seasonal beers and cocktails in the Beer Garden. At Thursday Night

Out, which runs from May through August, guests can bring a blanket or a lawn chair

and enjoy a diverse lineup of music performances, the city’s favorite food trucks, craft

cocktails, strolls through 13 distinct gardens and the art-filled Mansion. Guests can also

warm up on chilly nights with intimate indoor performances during the Winter Concert

Series. Music at Cheekwood is a celebration that expands perspectives and delights

music lovers.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email