Some Tennessee Big Lots Stores to Remain Open Despite Previous Closure Announcement

Despite an announcement last year that all Big Lots stores would close, the retailer recently announced that some stores will remain open, reports Cheapism. This includes a handful of Tennessee locations.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy in September 2024. Big Lots has agreed with Variety Wholesaler to operate a select few of their stores nationwide.
Below is a list of stores that will remain open in our area.
- 1301 S. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia
- 1041 S. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
- 220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson
- 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin
- 1262 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro
- 1806 N Jackson St., Tullahoma
