Some Tennessee Big Lots Stores to Remain Open Despite Previous Closure Announcement

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
Stock Photo

Despite an announcement last year that all Big Lots stores would close, the retailer recently announced that some stores will remain open, reports Cheapism. This includes a handful of Tennessee locations.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in September 2024. Big Lots has agreed with Variety Wholesaler to operate a select few of their stores nationwide.

Below is a list of stores that will remain open in our area.

  • 1301 S. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia
  • 1041 S. Riverside Dr., Clarksville
  • 220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson
  • 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin
  • 1262 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro
  • 1806 N Jackson St., Tullahoma

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR