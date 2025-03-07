Some Tennessee Big Lots Stores to Remain Open Despite Previous Closure Announcement

Despite an announcement last year that all Big Lots stores would close , the retailer recently announced that some stores will remain open, reports Cheapism. This includes a handful of Tennessee locations.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy in September 2024. Big Lots has agreed with Variety Wholesaler to operate a select few of their stores nationwide.

Below is a list of stores that will remain open in our area.

1301 S. James Campbell Blvd., Columbia

1041 S. Riverside Dr., Clarksville

220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson

744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin

1262 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro

1806 N Jackson St., Tullahoma

