Soles4Souls Issues Urgent Appeal for Hurricane Relief Donations

Soles4Souls, a Nashville-based global nonprofit organization, is making an urgent public appeal for monetary donations to support hurricane relief efforts for communities devastated by Hurricane Helene.

The organization is mobilizing to deliver vital shoes and clothing to affected families, but they require financial assistance to cover transportation costs. Soles4Souls aims to raise $25,000 to ensure that these essential items reach those in need.

The funding will allow the organization to deliver over 100,000 pairs of shoes and clothing items to families who are facing unimaginable challenges in the wake of the hurricane. Every dollar counts and can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected.

To donate, visit here.

