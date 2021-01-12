Essaar Inc. is voluntarily recalling lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles to the consumer level. FDA analysis of the product revealed it is contaminated with methanol.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Essar Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as an external purpose use rubbing alcohol and is packaged in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles with lot number 200528303 and UPC 7502268987367.

Soho Fresh was distributed nationwide to retail stores. Essaar Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by email and mail and is arranging for the return of all recalled product to Essaar Inc. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and discard or return to place of purchase or to Essaar Inc. contacting via email or phone or mailing address mentioned above for arrangements of return.