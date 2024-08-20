Sobriety Checkpoint Set for Labor Day Weekend in Rutherford County

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force officers will stop drivers to check for impaired driving during a sobriety checkpoint.

The checkpoint will kick off the enforcement efforts to prevent alcohol and drug-related driving during the Labor Day weekend, said THP Sgt. Shawn Boyd.

Officers will conduct the checkpoint looking for impaired drivers from 10 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 on Rutherford Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

“We want everyone to be safe during the Labor Day holiday,” Boyd said. “We will be out in full force, including the sobriety checkpoint.”

