Sobriety Checkpoint Set in Rutherford County This Friday

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Murfreesboro as part of an effort to curb impaired driving during the holiday season.

Troopers and the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will check drivers from 10 p.m. to midnight on Friday, December 12, on Rutherford Boulevard, according to THP Sgt. Dalton Hunt. In addition to impairment, officers will also be looking for other traffic violations.

“Mainly, we will focus on reducing impaired driving during the holidays and getting impaired drivers off the road,” Hunt said.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email