Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Nov. 22 Near Christiana Elementary School

Increases in traffic crashes has prompted the Tennessee Highway Patrol to sponsor a sobriety checkpoint Nov. 22 on U.S. Highway 231 (Shelbyville Highway).

The checkpoint will be from 10 p.m. to midnight near Christiana Elementary School, said Lt. Shawn Boyd.

“This is a high crash corridor,” Boyd said. “This is the start of the holiday season, too.”

The checkpoint enforcement will hopefully remind drivers to slow down and refrain from impaired driving.

Officers from Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will join the THP at the checkpoint.

