Thursday, February 5, 2026
Sobriety Checkpoint Planned On Barfield-Crescent Road

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\'s Office

Law enforcement agencies in Rutherford County are preparing for a late-night DUI sobriety checkpoint aimed at keeping impaired drivers off local roads near Murfreesboro.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers will sponsor the checkpoint from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 13, on Barfield-Crescent Road. Troopers will be joined by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, according to THP Sgt. Brandon Shull.

Drivers suspected of drinking or driving impaired will be checked during the operation.

Shull said impaired driving continues to have serious consequences for families and urged motorists to make responsible choices, especially with Super Bowl Sunday approaching. He encouraged anyone planning to drink to stay home, use a rideshare service, or arrange for a sober driver.

